Watch: Neeraj Chopra invites Arshad Nadeem for a photo at World Athletics Championships 2023

Indian Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra is winning hearts on the Internet for asking Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem to join him for a photo at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.
Chopra scripted history as he became the first Indian to win gold at the Championships. Nadeem, too won Pakistan’s first medal at the event. The third position has been secured by Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch.
In the video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, on August 28, Chopra and Jakub Vadlejch are seen posing with their respective national flags. A moment later, Chopra calls Nadeem to join them. Nadeem, who is seen without Pakistan’s flag, then poses with the other two for a photo.
Chopra threw 88.17 metres to clinch a gold medal while Arshad Nadeem and Jakub Vadlejch threw 87.82m and 86.67m, respectively.
Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem were also seen sharing a hug after the competition.
Chopra, after winning gold, talked about how the competition was seen as a face-off between him and Nadeem, reported an Indian media outlet.
“I don't use my mobile much before the competition but today I looked at it and the first thing was India versus Pakistan. But if you see, European athletes are very dangerous and at any time they can produce a big throw. Not just Arshad, there is Jakub and Julian Webber,” Chopra told reporters.
“So, till the last throw you have to keep thinking about other throwers. But the thing is there will be India vs Pakistan comparisons back home," he added.
Chopra further appreciated Nadeem’s throw and said that the two discussed “how both our countries are growing now”.
