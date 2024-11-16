Waring & Otaegui lead UAE residents on DP World Tour Championship Mini-Leaderboard

UAE resident Adrian Otaegui (Spain) tied 13th after a third round 70, six under par, alongside Paul Waring - as leading UAE based players. - AFP File

After the third round of the $10 million DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, England’s Paul Waring and Spain’s Adrian Otaegui lead the UAE resident's Mini-Leaderboard, as they share 11 place on six-under-par Iafter54-holes.

Italy’s Guido Migliozzi sits in a solid 20th place after shooting a 70 in the third round while Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson had the best round among local players, posting a 68 to move up to tied 21st, alongside England’s Tommy Fleetwood.

France's Antoine Rozner plays a shot on the firt hole during the DP World Tour Championship golf tournament at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. - AFP

Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen remains in the hunt, tied for 28th after rounds of 70 and 75.

LIV golf’s Adrian Meronk (Pol) is in tied 35th with new Dubai Golden VISA Awardee Julien Guerrier (Fr) in tied 38th after his second consecutive sub-par round.

Holding up the field for the UAE players is Aaron Cockerill (Can), who represents The Els Club, Dubai.

On completion of the tournament and all the Race to Dubai calculations, the top 25 players on the season-ending Race to Dubai receive exemptions to play in The 2025 Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland in July.

It looks like Waring has already locked up his PGA Tour card, with Oleson on or around the mark.

All is to play for in the final round where fine margins will, perhaps, change peoples’ lives.

The fourth and final round of the DP World Tour Championship begins tomorrow (Sunday) at 7:30 AM, with all 50 players teeing off from the first hole in two-ball pairings. The leaders, Rasmus Højgaard and Rory McIlroy will take to the course at 11:45 AM.

Don't miss out—whether you're attending the event live or watching from home, this is one you won’t want to miss! Expect an emotional rollercoaster for many players, with plenty of drama guaranteed.

At A Glance

UAE Based Golfers:

Round 3 Leaders

(Par 216, 7.706 Yards).

T13th, P. Waring (Eng) 68. 71. 71. 210.

T13th, A. Otaegui (Spain) 71. 69. 70. 210.

20th, G. Migliozzi (It) 72. 71. 70. 213.