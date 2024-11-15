Waring & Fleetwood lead UAE-based contingent at DP World Tour Championship

UAE resident and JGE member Tommy Fleetwood is tied ninth overall and tied for first along with fellow JGE member Paul Waring, in the UAE resident's leaderboard after two rounds of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates.- AFP File

At the close of the second round at the $10 million DP World Tour Championship, UAE residents Paul Waring and Tommy Fleetwood made an impressive mark, sitting tied for ninth place on the mini-leaderboard.

The championship, being held at the prestigious Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, has brought together some of the best golf talent in the world, and these two Jumeirah Golf Estates members are holding their own against the global elite.

Paul Waring (England) shot a steady 71, bringing his total to five under par, while Tommy Fleetwood (England), who runs his Tommy Fleetwood Academy at JGE, carded a four-under-par 68 to go with his opening 71. The pair now share a respectable ninth spot on the leaderboard, showcasing their skill and experience on home turf.

England's Paul Waring plays a shot on the fifth hole during the DP World Tour Championship golf tournament at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. - Photo AFP

Also putting in a solid performance is Adrian Otaegui of Spain, a fan favourite in the UAE, who has consistently delivered impressive golf throughout the tournament. With rounds of 71 and 69, Otaegui sits in tied 12th at four under par, just five shots behind the leader, Adrian Rozner of France.

Another Dubai–based LIV golfer Adrian Meronk (Poland) is in tied 27th, dropping 16 spots after his first-round 70, which he followed up with a 73.

Thorbjorn Oleson (Denmark), also slipped today with a 75, to drop 26 spots and be one over par while Scot Ewen Ferguson again failed to break par and lies in 40th pace on two over par.

Recent Dubai Golden Visa Awardee, Julien Guerrier (France) improved on his first-round 76 and shot a one-under-par 71, to be tied 41st on three over par.

Guerrier has an important weekend ahead of him, as do so many more in the field, on several fronts. He is currently 25th in the season-long DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai.

On Sunday night the top 25 players on the season-ending Race to Dubai receive exemptions to play in The 2025 Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland in July.

The tournament offers a prize fund of $10 million, along with a Race to Dubai Bonus Pool for the top players. Additionally, participants can earn valuable Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, along with other rewards.

This is the final week of the season, making it a crucial time for the players. However, it’s important to remember that the off-season is very short. The first event of the 2024-2025 Race to Dubai season kicks off in just six days.

On Thursday, November 21, 2024, the BMW Australian Championship will take place at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia.