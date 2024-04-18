Walsh and Duggan win International Pairs UAE Final at Abu Dhabi Golf Club

Left to right: ADGC Captain Charles Parks, winners Michael Walsh and Jonathan Duggan along with Javed Jumani, Director, Lamer Capital, Premium Sponsors of the UAE International Pairs. - Supplied photo

Published: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 7:06 PM

Michael Walsh (10) and Jonathan Duggan (3) shot 46 points to win the UAE International Pairs UAE Final at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

The rearranged fixture due to adverse weather was played over the National Course,

The winning team’s card consisted of nines of 22 and 24 points.

Highlights of the round included a gross birdie four pointer, with a shot, on hole 6 by Duggan and nine three pointers from the pair with an 82 from Walsh and a 79 from Duggan.

A consistent round with just a single one pointer on the par 3 seventh hole and no less than two points on all other holes saw them take the top honours by just one point from runners-up Denis and Milana Rozhko.

The format was a Two Person Betterball Stableford, with 13 Qualifying Rounds taking place over the 2023 – 24 season through events held at leading golf clubs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah, some events open to members only, with others also open to non-members, as long as they hold an official handicap.

The UAE International Pairs is part of a worldwide initiative that for 2024 has been rebranded to the Race to Tenerife with Walsh and Duggan representing the UAE in the 36-hole World Final in Tenerife, Spain, 30th September – 4th October, 2024.

BS Bali of ICON Sports said, ‘We have had an excellent second season of the UAE International Pairs. A record entry of 760 amateur golfers have participated and we had a competitive UAE Final at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

"We are proud to be the UAE promoters of the International Pairs which has attracted over 2.5 million amateur golfers from over 50 countries that has been a significant amateur initiative on the global golfing calendar for over 25 years.’

The 2023 – 24 UAE International Pairs has the following sponsors: Callaway, Lamer Capital Limited and hole sponsors, White Eagle Sport, GOLFTEC, Delta Aviation, Centara Mirage Beach Resort - Dubai, Tbilisi Hills, and supporters, Evocus, Palm Tees and Golf Nuts with sanctioning from the Emirates Golf Federation. For further information visit: www.uae.internationalpairsgolf.com

Results

(Stableford Points)

M. Walsh & J. Duggan 46.

D. Rozhko & M. Rozhko 45.

K. Moore & B. French 43.

C. Parks & C. Rossmeisl 43.

