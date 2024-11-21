Walk Of Stars returns as Creek Mile offers big race pointers

Friday’s second Dubai Racing Carnival has attracted some top racehorses. — Supplied photo

Walk Of Stars starts on the road back to Dubai World Cup night on Friday, when he takes headline billing in the Listed Dubai Creek Mile, the feature race of Friday’s second Dubai Racing Carnival meeting.

Second in the G2 Godolphin Mile, the first Thoroughbred race of the Dubai World Cup fixture, when last seen in March, the Bhupat Seemar-trained five-year-old is looking for his first Meydan Racecourse win, having placed on three of his five starts at the track. He will be ridden by Champion Jockey Tadhg O’Shea, who has a full book of rides.

“It’s his first run and our horses always improve for their runs,” said Champion Trainer Seemar. “The two winners we’ve had both had a run and then won second time but Walk Of Stars (pictured, leading) is in good form and has been training well.”

Walk Of Stars’ rivals include dual course winner Al Tariq, who runs over a mile for just the third time in his career and first in the UAE, as well as fellow Doug Watson trainee Atif, who makes his first start in Dubai having won both his starts in Argentina.

“Al Tariq stayed seven furlongs (1400metres) up the hill in the Jebel Ali Classic at the end of the season, so we thought we’d give him a shot at a mile,” said Watson. “He’s still holding some high-class form and he’s in good form now. We thought this would be a good place to start, to see if he stays the mile.

“Atif came to the UAE last year and I think he got a little injury, so he never ran. He’s two for two in Argentina, and a really nice horse at home. Being [rated] 102, this is a nice place to start but it’s a tough race with Walk Of Stars in there.

“Both are pretty fit and have worked over there at Meydan, so we’re hopeful they’ll run well.”

The main Thoroughbred supporting race is the Thunder Snow Handicap which is named after the dual Dubai World Cup winner and run over 1900metres on dirt.

The ten-strong line-up includes Lion’s Mane, a winner at the most recent Carnival meeting two week ago, as well as Lahresh, who chased him home. One of the more intriguing runners is Al Nafir, a Dh 600,000 purchase by new owner Vaibhav Shar at the March Racing In Dubai Sale. He was previously trained by Charlie Appleby, who saddled him for second place in the Vazirabad Handicap on turf here in March.

“Al Nafir is a full brother to [multiple G1 winner] Ghaiyyath,” said Seemar. “It’s his first run on the dirt but he’s training well and he’s fit.”

Race four, the Zayed & Rashed Conditions Stakes, over a mile, also features some smart sorts, including 2024 Listed Al Bastakiya winner Killer Collect, who carries top weight.

“Killer Collect is as ready as he can be,” said Seemar of Michael and Negar Burke’s three-year-old. “But it’s his first start of the season so we expect him to improve from this.”

His six rivals include stablemate Guns And Glory, a wide-margin maiden winner before finishing eighth in the G2 UAE Derby.

“We’ve gelded him and he’s in good form, he’s doing really well,” said Seemar of Fitri Hay’s runner, who will be ridden by Pat Cosgrave.

There are two maidens on the card, raising the possibility of unleashing a potential star. The first of them is the Como Residences Maiden, over 1200metres, for two-year-old colts, in which seven line up.

Three are trained by Salem bin Ghadayer, including Vivido. He is the mount of stable jockey Bernardo Pinheiro, while Xavier Ziani rides Gallant Blade, fourth last time at Jebel Ali, and Jose Santiago gets onboard Exculpation. “It’s the first time at Meydan for all of them. Exculpation I think needs a little bit more distance but he’s improving every single day,” said the trainer. “Vivido trialled well but he’s a little bit later with his training than the others. I believe that he has class, so we’re pleased with him.” The final race is the Dubai Island Fillies’ Maiden, over 1400metres, in which the well-regarded Ruby Hamilton makes her debut for trainer Doug Watson. The Audible filly is owned by new syndicate Spring Stables, whose Co-Founder Cathal McHugh is looking forward to seeing her run. “Ruby Hamilton is an exciting filly, especially being our first runner for the new Spring Stables in the UAE,” he said. Ruby Hamilton, who was first across the line in a Jebel Ali Trial two weeks ago, faces five rivals, including Jebel Ali trial ‘winner’ Arigatou Gozaimasu. “Arigatou is a lovely filly,” said trainer Bin Ghadayer. “I’m so happy with her. If she handles the distance she will be a nice filly for us for the future.”