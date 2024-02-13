De Vries, Tylicki in race for HH Sheikh Mohammed Horseracing Excellence Awards

Adrie De Vries. - Instagram

Voting has opened for the sixth edition of the People’s Choice Award at the HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Horseracing Excellence Awards.

Taking place at Meydan Racecourse during Super Saturday, March 2nd, 2024, the awards recognise those who have made outstanding contributions to racing, both in the UAE and internationally.

In 2023 the People’s Choice Award – decided entirely by Public Vote – was given to Shadwell’s outstanding multiple Group 1 winner Baaeed. Previous winners are a mixture of equine and human stars, including a record-setting British jockey Hollie Doyle, superstar Australian racehorse Winx, who in 2017 was inducted into the Australian Racing Hall of Fame, and Lady Eli, the American Champion Female Turf Horse of 2017.

There are four nominees for the 2024 People’s Choice Award:

Yutaka Take

Take is a legend in his native Japan where he has been at the top of his sport for nearly 40 years. To date, he has won more than 5000 races, including four Japan Cups and four Arima Kinens. He has also experienced success in Dubai, winning the 2001 Dubai Sheema Classic on Stay Gold and the 2007 Dubai Duty Free on Admire Moon.

Adrie De Vries

The ‘Flying’ Dutchman has been riding in the UAE since the early 1990s. Now 54 years old, the Dutchman, who has ridden in the UAE since the early 1990s, continues at the top of his game and partnered with Salute The Soldier to success in the G1 Maktoum Challenge in March.

Hamdan Sultan Al Sabusi

Al Sabusi is one of the youngest registered owners in the UAE and has enjoyed great success through his horse Algiers, a gallant second in the 2023 Dubai World Cup. A regular figure on racecourses, Hamdan’s enthusiasm and knowledge of the sport make him an inspiration to other young racegoers.

Frederik 'Freddy' Tylicki

A former British Champion Apprentice jockey Tylicki’s career in the saddle saw him ride winners in the UAE, as well as winning two Group 1s in France. Tylicki’s career in the saddle was cut short due to injury in 2016 rendering him paralysed from the waist down. He is now a successful bloodstock agent, jockeys’ agent and media personality.

To vote, please visit: https://hhracingawards.com/vote.html

Voting closes on Saturday, February 24th.

