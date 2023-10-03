Video: Renowned MMA fighter Amber Leibrock converts to Islam

Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM

American mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Amber Leibrock has announced her conversion to Islam. The 35-year-old, in an Instagram post, spoke about her spiritual journey and how her new faith has turned her life around.

“Before this beautiful Friday is over, here's a quick post. The last couple of months have been life-changing. I’ve had some ups and some downs. I’ve worked the hardest I’ve ever worked and still came up short. Disconnected from ppl I loved so much and had my life turned upside down. Then in a blink of an eye, it all started to make sense. Everything leads me down a path to bring me closer to Allah and find my deen,” the renowned MMA athlete wrote on September 16.

“To make room for blessings I had no idea were coming, whether they came in forms of situations, people or things I never expected. I’ve never felt closer to the amazing ppl in my life or with myself. Everything up to this point has been exactly what was supposed to happen and more than worth it. It’s not my timing, it's Allah's timing and I fully trust in it. Good , bad , whatever,” Leibrock added.

She went on to point out that the past year has been an amazing one for her and she is eagerly waiting for the future to unfold.

According to ESPN statistics, Leibrock currently boasts a record of 7-6-0 in her professional career. Known for her exceptional prowess in the Featherweight division of the Professional Fighters League (PFL), she was most recently involved in a battle with Russia’s six-time world champion and two-time European champion in sambo Marina Mokhnatkina. The match against Mokhnatkina took place in August this year.

MMA's only seasonal format, PFL, comprises qualifying and knockout battles. Despite being involved in an intense armbar battle, Leibrock had to concede a defeat at the hands of Mokhnatkina in the first PFL semifinal at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, New York City.

