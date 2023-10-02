Vice-Captains win Match Play thriller at Arabian Ranches Golf Club

ice-Captain Matthew Derrick and Lady Vice-Captain Elvira Khaliullina receive the trophy flanked Lady Captain Nicola Breeze (left) and Men's Captain Mark Gathercole (right) at Arabian Ranches Golf Club. - Supplied photo

Published: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM

The annual Match Play team event at Arabian Ranches Golf Club produced a memorable finish when it ended in dramatic style as the result came down to the last match out on the course.

In the end, the Vice-Captain’s Team led by Matthew Derrick and Elvira Khaliullina prevailed over the Captain’s Team led by Mark Gathercole and Nicola Breeze, by a solitary point.

The Fourballs on Day One saw the Vice-Captain’s Team lead by just one point, 8 - 7, over the Captain’s Team.

However, the Singles matches on Day Two witnessed an even closer contest with the teams finishing tied 15 –15.

As a result, the annual event saw the Vice-Captain’s Team win with a cumulative score of 23-22.

Results

Day Two Singles

(Captain’s Team Names First).

Gathercole halved with M. Derrick.

Ryan Beat A. Drake 6&4.

Breeze Beat T. Ferguson 1 Hole.

Revenko Lost to G. Rennie 5&4.

Logan Halved with G. Swan.

Gorman Lost to E. Khaliullina 4&2.

Fjeld Lost to F. O’Shea 3&2.

Clark Beat J. Sheard 1 Hole.

Li Lost to A. Smith 2&1.

McSheffrey Beat G. Atherton 5&4.

Robson Beat C. Mills 2&1.

Thomas Lost to A. Black 3&1.

Andrews Beat G. Fernando 3&2.

Russ Halved with A. Partridge.

Emslie Lost to A. Whittle 4&3.

Surace Beat F. Aghabi 1 Hole.

Grant Halved with G. McCann.

Simons Beat J. Sayer 1 Hole.

Siffre Beat M. Connor 3&2.

Xu Lost to Dr M. Pereira 1 Hole.

Benson Lost to R. Lucas 1 Hole.

Borkhataris Beat A. Kaur 4&2.

Alonso Lost to A. Gutierrez 2&1.

Pereira Lost to A. Thom 4&2.

Liedtke Beat P. Mulholland 1 Hole.

Amaro Beat S. Kim 2&1.

Taylor Beat M. Maulit 7&6.

Kakkar Lost to D. Black 9&8.

Chambers Lost to G. Kalsi 9&8.

Kakkar Lost to A. Grove 7&5.

Day 1 Fourball Prize Winners

Captains Team

1st Ji Li & Glen Emslie, 47 points

2nd Mike Robson & Christopher Benson, 43 points

Vice-Captain’s Team

1st Andre Grove & Agamjot Kaur, 44 points

2nd Michael Connor & Adam Smith, 43 points

Day 2 Singles Prize Winners

Captain’s Team

1st Paul Siffre, 40 points

2nd Laira Taylor, 38 points (Count back)

Vice-Captains Team

1st Gurpreet Kalsi, 40 points (Count back)

2nd Andre Grove, 40 points

Overall Result

Club Captains Team 22 points

Club Vice-Captains Team 23 point