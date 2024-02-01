‘Very special moment in my career' says Meronk after joining LIV Golf

LIV Golf officially added Adrian Meronk of Poland to its roster,. - KT photo by Shihab

Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024

Dubai-based Adrian Meronk has become the latest European addition to the LIV Golf roster of top golfers and will make his debut this week in the Saudi-backed tour at the LIV Golf Mayakoba, at Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

The 54-hole event boasts a staggering purse of $25 million, $20 million for the Individual Event and $5 million for the Team Event.

Meronk said: “I’m really looking forward to the new challenge and new chapter of my career as I team up with Martin Kaymer and the Cleeks GC.

“While I appreciate this decision didn’t come easy, joining LIV Golf is a very special moment for my career. The opportunity to play against the best of the best throughout the season as well as being part of a team is exactly what I was looking for.

“While on LIV, I will remain passionately dedicated to supporting the next generation of golf in Poland.”

Other members of Meronk’s Cleeks GC Team captained by Kaymer, will be Richard Bland (Eng) and Kalle Samooja (Finland). Samooja won the LIV Golf Promotions at Abu Dhabi Golf Club recently.

The 30-year-old Meronk is a four-time winner on the DP World Tour and was recently presented with the 2023 Player of the Year Award by his peers during the recent HERO Dubai Desert Classic.

Meronk earned the Number One PGA Tour Card thanks to the strategic partnership between the DP World Tour and PGA Tour where the top ten in the 2022 -2023 Race to Dubai, who have not already got their PGA Tour Cards – Meronk finished an impressive fourth.

Meronk rose to Number 39 in the Official World Golf Ranking following his solo runner-up spot to Rory McIlroy at the recent ROLEX Series event at Emirates Golf Club. He withdrew from the recent Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour through illness. He currently stands at Number 42 in the OWGR.

Meronk will play alongside Graeme McDowell (NI) and Ian Poulter (Eng) in tomorrow’s first round.

More breaking news this week is that a 13th Team in LIV Golf has been created – Legion XIII, LIV Golf’s first expansion team; which will include Captain Jon Rahm (Spain), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Caleb Surratt (US) and Kieran Vincent (Zim).

Surratt is one of the top players in college golf. Tennessee sophomore Surratt will forgo the remainder of his college eligibility and join the professional ranks this Friday.

Kieren Vincent won one of the qualifiers at the LIV Promotions event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in December.

