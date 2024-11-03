Verstappen takes stunning Sao Paulo win from 17th on the grid

Max Verstappen. Photo: AFP file

Red Bull's Max Verstappen dealt Lando Norris a shattering blow in their Formula One title battle by winning a wet and chaotic Sao Paulo Grand Prix from 17th on the grid on Sunday while the McLaren driver plunged from pole position to sixth.

The runaway victory at Interlagos, in a crash-strewn race halted after 33 laps and re-started, lifted Verstappen 62 points clear with three rounds remaining and a fourth title within reach. It also ended a 10-race losing streak for the 27-year-old Dutch driver dating back to Spain in June.

Amid the mayhem, struggling Renault-owned Alpine took a stunning points bonanza with Esteban Ocon second and Pierre Gasly third -- rocketing the team from ninth to sixth in the standings.