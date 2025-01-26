Usman Nurmagomedov clinches thrilling win in Dubai

Usman Nurmagomedov speaks to the presenter after his victory. — Supplied photo

Russian mixed martial artist Usman Nurmagomedov won a dramatic battle against Paul Hughes to retain his Bellator lightweight world title in Dubai.

In what was a sea-saw battle between the two stars, Nurmagomedov held his nerve to extended his unbeaten run to 19 fights with the 47-47, 48-46, 48-46 score.

Hughes was hoping to build on his stunning win over AJ McKee in October, but the Irish star fell short at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Nurmagomedov, however, doffed his hat to Hughes for putting up a superb fight. "I underestimated this guy. It was my little mistake but I'm still undefeated," said Nurmagomedov. Hughes, on the other hand, rued the missed opportunity in Dubai, while hoping for a rematch with his Russian rival. "I really thought I won that one. I should have pushed harder," he said.

"We're gonna fight again, I really respect Usman, I probably left some in the tank but I won't next time. I really thought I was going to win tonight, I'm heartbroken. We have to do the rematch in Belfast, it has to be in Belfast. I think I've earned this. All the guys in Dagestan, you will be welcome in Ireland."