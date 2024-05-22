US warmup for T20 World Cup with morale-boosting five-wicket win over Bangladesh

The remaining 10 US Open Final Qualifiers will all be held in the US on June 3
Helped by a burly batsman from New Zealand and a former India junior, the United States savoured a confidence-boosting, five-wicket win over Bangladesh in a T20I World Cup warmup on Tuesday, just over a week out from co-hosting the tournament.
Batting all-rounder Corey Anderson, who played 13 tests and over 80 white-ball matches for New Zealand, clobbered an unbeaten 34 to help the U.S. chase down Bangladesh's 153-6 with three balls to spare in Prairie View, Texas.
Harmeet Singh, who played under-19 cricket for India, joined Anderson in a match-winning, 62-run partnership, finishing 33 not out after hammering three sixes.
It was only the U.S.'s second win over a top-tier, ICC Full Member nation in T20s, coming two-and-a-half years after their first against Ireland in 2021.
Ranked 19th in T20 cricket, the Monank Patel-captained U.S. have little chance of advancing beyond the group stage at the 20-nation World Cup co-hosted with the West Indies.
However, the Bangladesh upset in the series-opener against the south Asians raises hopes the Americans will not be embarrassed in front of home fans.
The U.S. ease into the T20 World Cup against fellow cricketing minnows Canada in Dallas on June 1.
Matches against global titans Pakistan and India then follow before the U.S. play Ireland in their final match of the group phase.
Brief scores
Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston
United States beat Bangladesh by five wickets
Bangladesh: 153 for six wickets in 20 overs
United States 156 for five wickets in 19.3 overs
The remaining 10 US Open Final Qualifiers will all be held in the US on June 3
