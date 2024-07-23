Unravelling the new interactive TGL Golf League involving Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and stars of the PGA Tour

The purpose built SoFi Centre venue is being built for the new TGL Golf League in the campus of Palm Beach State College, Palm Beach Gardens in Florida. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 7:46 PM

TGL, the new team golf league backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports, will officially launch its inaugural season 7th January 2025.

But what is it all about?

Following a postponed launch in January 2024 – due to weather issues of the host venue – there have been recent updates boosted by a strategic partnership with the International Golf Federation (IGF).

Presented by Sofi the interactive golf league, which is the brainchild of sports executive Mike McCarley along with Woods and McIlroy, in partnership with the PGA Tour, involves both advanced technology as well as live action in a stadium atmosphere and live broadcasts.

It will all take place in a purpose-built venue, the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Included in the tech are long-distance shots played into a 64 × 46-foot screen with an adaptable short-game complex that morphs between holes as well as a 40-second shot clock, mic’d up players and data overload.

It will feature six teams, each consisting of four players. Each match will feature three players competing on each team in a two-hour team golf competition.

The focus is all about technology, innovation and fan engagement.

There will be a non-golf celebrity element in the form of ownership of the teams: Serena and Venus Williams are part of the Los Angeles Golf Club, Fenway Sports Group owns the Boston Common Golf Club and Stephen Curry is part of The Bay GC amongst others. The format is explained by Rickie Fowler at www.tglgolf.com

There are two sessions in each match: firstly, ‘triple’ - a 3 on 3 nine-hole alternate shot competition.

The second is singles – six holes of players going head to head.

For scoring, each hole is worth one point. In the event of a tie – results will be decided in overtime.

As an additional overview – the TGL will culminate in season-long play-offs and a championship.

Is the golfing public ready for this initiative?