UK's Clutch Pro Tour hailed an instant success on debut visit to the UAE

Jack Yule, Winner R3 Al Zorah Golf Club, Clutch Pro Tour, Ajman, UAE, Photo Andy Crook

Published: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 3:09 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 3:10 PM

The UAE and the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) recently hosted the Clutch Pro Tour with two 54-hole events - the first at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah and the other at Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman, both events offering a prizefund of £30,000.

Callan Barrow (Eng), from Lytham St Annes won week at Al Hamra and Jack Yule (Eng) won at Al Zorah Golf Club.

Both players won a first prize cheque of £5,000 – with Barrow claiming a spot in the Challenge Tour event at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club 18th – 21st April, 2024, and Yule winning an invite to the UAE Challenge on the Challenge Tour to be held at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Thursday 25th – Sunday 28th April, 2024. Both Challenge Tour events have a prize fund of $300,000.

Barrow said, “I’ve had a good winter prepping, so to come out and get the job done against a strong field feels really good. I think my all round game was pretty good, like nothing was amazing, but nothing was really bad.’

“I played in the Abu Dhabi Challenge last year but very badly! Hopefully, I do better this year on a different course. At least I won’t have any bad memories playing there.”

Yule commented, ‘’It is the first time I have been in the UAE - I absolutely love it. I holed a lot of yardage with my putter – but also had a few three putts – but in the end it tends to even itself out. This win here at Al Zorah and the Challenge Tour opportunity sets up my season nicely.”

Dubai born Natalii Gupta won the leading female aggregate division for the two UAE 54-hole events. The 19 year-old amateur, plays off a +2 handicap and represents The Els Club, Dubai and gains four invites to Clutch Pro Tour events this 2024 season.

Robert Fiala of the EGF said, “It is great to have the Clutch Pro Tour here in the UAE for the first time. We are excited to see such events offering opportunities for both male and female golfers on our EGF calendar and we look forward to enhancing a close relationship for the good of UAE based players as well as international golfers.”

The UAE Clutch Pro Tour events are sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and are a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifier, supported by The R&A for the participating amateurs.

The Clutch Pro Tour is an official feeder Tour to the Challenge Tour and DP World Tour as well as an ‘open access’ pro golf tour for both men and women providing a genuine golf development platform.

The EGF received upto 20 invite spots for each of these two UAE events.

The Clutch Pro Tour is sponsored and supported by: Mizuno, Galvin Green, Underpin, Rapsodo Golf, Motocaddy, MCB Financial Services and Golf Carts Europe, and supported by Al Hamra Golf Club and Al Zorah Golf Club.

ALSO READ