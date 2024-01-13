Ukrainian legend Shevchenko leads 'Kalba Leopards' to Cup victory at 'Night of the Stars'

‘Night of the Stars' exhibition showpiece. - Supplied photo

2024-01-13

In a dazzling display of skill and sportsmanship, former Ukrainian international football star Andriy Shevchenko orchestrated a triumphant victory for his team ‘Kalba Leopards,’ in the coveted ‘Night of the Stars' exhibition showpiece.

The ‘Leopards’ clinched the cup after scoring a thrilling 8-5 victory over the ‘Mleiha Falcons’ led by Italian football legend Francesco Totti.

The electrifying match unfolded at the Sharjah Sports Club Stadium on the third day of the "Sharjah’s Week of the Stars" held under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

The ‘Week of the Stars’, organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, features 200 players, including 23 renowned international football legends.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, accompanied by Eisa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, and Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Sports Club, graciously honoured the esteemed football legends whose exceptional contributions brought forth a captivating exhibition of skill and sportsmanship, delighting fans of the beautiful game.

Al Midfa, in a moment of distinction, presented the trophy to Ukrainian legend Shevchenko, the captain of the ‘Kalba Leopards’. This symbolic handover took place amid a gathering of football legends, whose collective prowess and distinctive style of play have left an indelible mark, contributing to an exciting chapter in the enduring legacy of the tournament.

The ‘Night of the Stars’ unfolded at the Sharjah Sports Club Stadium, where the prestigious 6v6 football royalty playoff took centre stage in a captivating match that drew a sizable crowd of enthusiastic fans.

The enthralling contest featured 23 football legends and stars, adorned with numerous world titles earned both in the realms of their club and national team endeavours, showcasing their enduring skills on the pitch.

The first half of the match culminated with both teams netting three goals each. However, the narrative took a decisive turn in the second half as the ‘Kalba Leopards’ asserted its dominance, scoring five goals against two by the ‘Mleiha Falcons’

Captain Shevchenko led the charge with three goals while Dutch football legend Clarence Seedorf added two more goals to the tally, while former Italian team defensive stalwart Christian Ferri, alongside compatriots Luca Antonini and Christian Panucci, each contributed a goal.

The legendary Brazilian goalkeeper Dida played a crucial role, not only by securing his goal but also by making pivotal saves against many dangerous shots from the opposing team.

On the flip side, the ‘Mleiha Falcons’, under the leadership of the legendary star Francesco Totti, made their mark on the scoreboard.

The team's goals were credited to former Italian internationals Enrico Annoni and Diego Fuser, former France star Vincent Candela, and the dynamic midfielders Brazilian Aldair and Dutch Edgar Davids. Despite the outcome, the spirited contributions of these seasoned players added an extra layer of excitement to the match.