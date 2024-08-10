Uihlein clings on to narrow lead with 18 holes to play in Asian Tour's International Series England

India's Neeraj Chopra, gold medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Games, won the silver with a throw of 89.45
American Peter Uihlein shot a third-round 69 for a 12-under-par total of 201, to maintain a slender lead with just 18 holes left to play in the $2 million International Series England.
The tournament is being played at Foxhills Club and Resort in Surrey, as part of the Asian Tour.
Despite a double on Holoe 4, Uihlein followed up Friday’s course record 61 with a five birdie round to hold on to a one-shot lead over fellow American Harold Varner III who produced the best round of the day, a six under par 65.
Others of note include fellow LIV Golf League players Richard Bland (Eng) and Caleb Surratt (US) both of whom are on 10 under par and two shots back of the leader.
After ‘moving day’ there are 11 players all within five shots of each other with an exciting final day anticipated.
Dubai Golden Visa Awardee Jeev Milkha Singh followed up his opening rounds of 69 and 68 to card a level par 71 and tie for 16th.
The 52-year-old Indian’s rather steady round consisted of 14 pars; two birdies and two bogeys.
He hit six of 14 fairways in round three – as well as 12 greens in regulation and 29 putts.
“I must be more aggressive in tomorrow’s final round,” Jeev said. “My game is pretty solid – but my putting must improve. I am excited to be well placed heading into the final round against the young guns.”
Dubai-based Anirban Lahiri (Ind) shot a round of 68, with five birdies and a brilliant eagle three on the home hole – playing at a par five, 528 yards to be in tied 31st place
Leading Third Round Scores
(6,664 Yards, Par 71).
Uihlein (US) 71. 61. 69. 201.
Varner III (US) 69, 68. 65. 202.
Bland (Eng) 66. 69, 68. 203.
Surratt (US) 68. 66. 69. 203.
ALSO READ
India's Neeraj Chopra, gold medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Games, won the silver with a throw of 89.45
The 26-year-old American produced one of the great Olympic performances on Wednesday
Vinesh Phogat, who announced her retirement on Thursday, took drastic measures to compete in the 50kg freestyle category at Olympics
For more than a decade, he worked as a project manager at Rolls Royce in Indianapolis
Canada's Richard Lee top packed leaderboard after competitive opening round at Surrey's Foxhills Longross Golf Course
The Indian wrestler announced her retirement after being disqualified for the 50 kg freestyle final at the Olympics for being overweight
This is India's second straight Olympic bronze medal in hockey, having also finished third at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
There were 21 medals up for grabs with the bulk of them being given out in athletics