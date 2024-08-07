UFC Abu Dhabi: Topuria to take on Holloway in October

Hocker outsprinted defending champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway and Britain's world champion Josh Kerr to take gold
UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, makes its return to Abu Dhabi with a title fight for the ages as UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria faces off against No. 2 ranked Max Holloway.
The co-main event features a clash of top middleweights, No. 3 ranked contender Robert Whittaker and No. 11 ranked Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round matchup with title implications.
Held in partnership with Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), UFC 308 tickets went on sale on August 6 via etihadarena.ae and Ticketmaster.ae.
In addition to being the second UFC event in Abu Dhabi this year, UFC 308 marks a milestone as the 20th UFC event held in the UAE over the past decade.
Over the 10 years, the world’s fastest-growing sport has seen new and established fans experience global MMA talent take the Middle Eastern stage.
From international UFC icons like Conor McGregor to homegrown MMA athletes Mohammad Yahya making his UFC debut, the region has experienced a series of historic UFC events, contributing to the sport’s growth in the Middle East and marking a significant addition to Abu Dhabi’s sports calendar.
Topuria (15-0-0) aims to defend his featherweight title against world-class striker Holloway. Topuria boasts a resumé of nine first-round finishes and dethroning UFC legend Alex Volkanovski of the featherweight title earlier this year. The fight promises to deliver a no-holds-barred spectacle in the UAE’s capital.
Holloway (26-7-0), enters the cage in Abu Dhabi after an emphatic win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 to take the fan-favorite BMF title – one of only three BMF titles to ever be awarded. Holloway sets his sights on regaining the featherweight title this October.
