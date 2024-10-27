UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi: Ilia Topuria successfully defends title as he gives Max Holloway his first knockout

The UFC made a powerful return to Abu Dhabi with UFC 308 on Saturday, October 26, featuring a stacked card that brought an electric atmosphere to Etihad Arena. Headlined by featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and former titleholder Max Holloway, the night was filled with intense battles, unforgettable moments, and spectacular finishes that left fans thrilled. Here’s a recap of the action that unfolded.

Main Event: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria delivered on his promise to retain his featherweight title, finishing Max Holloway with a brutal third-round knockout. The Georgian phenom, who claimed the title earlier this year by stopping Alexander Volkanovski, remained flawless in his 16-0 record with a victory that cemented his position as a dominant champion.

The bout began with both fighters engaging cautiously, trading shots at range as Topuria pressed forward. Holloway showcased his usual high volume, throwing multiple strikes, while Topuria focused on powerful, precise counters. In the first two rounds, Topuria's pressure and hard-hitting combinations forced Holloway to respond defensively, though he stayed busy and resilient.

In the third round, Topuria found his mark. A thunderous right hand shook Holloway, setting the stage for a powerful left that dropped the former champion to the canvas. The referee intervened at 1:34, putting an end to a memorable title defense for Topuria. Holloway, a fan favourite with a remarkable career, now holds a 26-8 record as Topuria continues his unbeaten streak.

Co-Main Event: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker

Khamzat Chimaev’s return after a year’s absence was nothing short of explosive. Facing former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, Chimaev wasted no time, submitting Whittaker with a face crank at 3:34 of the first round. The undefeated Chimaev, ranked No. 13, took on the No. 3-ranked Whittaker with a relentless grappling style.

Chimaev immediately went for a takedown, taking Whittaker’s back and controlling the position with precision. Despite Whittaker’s attempts to escape, Chimaev remained relentless, eventually locking in a face crank that forced the Australian to tap out. Chimaev’s win moves him to 14-0, while Whittaker drops to 27-8 in a tough loss against one of the division’s rising stars.

(L-R) Khamzat Chimaev of Russia secures a submission against Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in a middleweight fight during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Fight of the Night: Mateusz Rebecki vs. Myktybek Orolbai

In a gruelling 160-pound catchweight bout, Mateusz Rebecki and Myktybek Orolbai delivered a three-round war that captivated the Abu Dhabi crowd. Rebecki ultimately emerged victorious via split decision, much to crowd’s dismay, improving his record to 20-2, while Orolbai suffered a narrow defeat and moved to 13-2-1.

Both fighters traded heavy shots and showcased remarkable resilience, with Rebecki securing a knockdown in the third round. Despite the setback, Orolbai pushed through, his eye visibly swollen as he fought valiantly until the final bell. The judges’ decision was close, but Rebecki’s powerful striking and pressure proved enough to earn him the win in a bout that deservedly won “Fight of the Night” honours.

UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi lived up to its hype with a lineup of battles that won’t soon be forgotten. Ilia Topuria’s impressive knockout of Max Holloway (I was rooting for Holloway) solidified his position as a dominant featherweight champion, while Khamzat Chimaev’s quick finish of Robert Whittaker reminded fans of his grappling prowess. Mateusz Rebecki and Myktybek Orolbai’s back-and-forth brawl and Shara Magomedov’s stunning double backfist provided the night’s most thrilling moments, showing the grit and skill that makes UFC events so compelling.

As the dust settles on UFC 308, Abu Dhabi once again proved to be an exceptional host for premier MMA action.

UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway Results

Main Event: Ilia Topuria defeats Max Holloway by knockout at 1:34 of the third round

Co-Main Event: Khamzat Chimaev defeats Robert Whittaker via submission (face crank) at 3:34 of round one

Magomed Ankalaev defeats Aleksandar Rakić via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lerone Murphy defeats Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Shara Magomedov defeats Armen Petrosyan by knockout at 4:52 of the second round Ibo Aslan defeats Rafael Cerqueira via TKO (strikes) at :51 of the first round Geoff Neal defeats Rafael Dos Anjos via TKO (injury) at 1:30 of the first round Mateusz Rebecki defeats Myktybek Orolbai via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) Abus Magomedov defeats Brunno Ferreira via submission (arm triangle) at 3:14 of round three Kennedy Nzechukwu defeats Chris Barnett via TKO (strikes) at 4:27 of the first round Farid Basharat defeats Victor Hugo via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) Ismail Naurdiev defeats Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Rinat Fakhretdinov defeats Carlos Leal via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) ALSO READ: 'Riyadh always puts on a mega show': Francis Ngannou gears up for epic return to MMA in Saudi capital Francis Ngannou knocks out Renan Ferreira in Saudi Arabia after two-year MMA hiatus