UAE's Rashid Al Dhaheri, Al Qubaisi sisters in action at Yas Marina

Yas Heat's line-up includes Keanu Al Azhari

By Team KT

Amna and Hamda Al Qubaisi. — Supplied photo
Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 7:24 PM

Emirati racer Rashid Al Dhaheri is gearing up to make his eagerly awaited debut for Yas Heat Racing in the Formula 4 UAE Trophy Round this weekend during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023.

Yas Heat’s line-up includes Keanu Al Azhari who returns to the team for the second season after a successful run with the team, and Zack Scoular, who makes his F4 UAE Debut as well.

Also, representing the UAE during the trophy round will be F1 Academy stars Amna and Hamda Al Qubaisi, who will be racing for MP Motorsport.

“We will have UAE drivers participating in Formula 4 UAE, which is exciting. Rashid Al Dhaheri was too young to participate last year. So, as soon as he turned 15 in April, he went and participated in Formula 4 Italy. And he has been doing well over there. We’re excited to have him here racing for the first time it is his own grand prix,” Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said.


