UAE's Rashid Al Dhaheri, Al Qubaisi sisters in action at Yas Marina

The UAE secured 11 medals, including four gold, four silver and three bronze at the Asian Para Games
Emirati racer Rashid Al Dhaheri is gearing up to make his eagerly awaited debut for Yas Heat Racing in the Formula 4 UAE Trophy Round this weekend during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023.
Yas Heat’s line-up includes Keanu Al Azhari who returns to the team for the second season after a successful run with the team, and Zack Scoular, who makes his F4 UAE Debut as well.
Also, representing the UAE during the trophy round will be F1 Academy stars Amna and Hamda Al Qubaisi, who will be racing for MP Motorsport.
“We will have UAE drivers participating in Formula 4 UAE, which is exciting. Rashid Al Dhaheri was too young to participate last year. So, as soon as he turned 15 in April, he went and participated in Formula 4 Italy. And he has been doing well over there. We’re excited to have him here racing for the first time it is his own grand prix,” Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said.
The team’s performance at the Asian qualifiers hailed following impressive wins over Singapore and Thailand
Yunis Halim was the team's Most Valuable Player at their recent second-place finish at the West Asia Cup
After saddling five winners at the opener the Australian handler adds two more to take his tally to ten for the campaign
Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood tied second as fellow Dubai-based Adrian Meronk seals Number One Card on PGA Tour for next season
The 35-year-old from India finished at 24-under par 260 to ualifies for LIV Golf Promotions at Abu Dhabi Golf Club next month
Pope and Pietzsch finish one point behind at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club
Well done to Rory Mcilroy for winning the 2022 – 2023 Race to Dubai and to Nicolai Hojgaard for taking home the DP World Tour Championship trophy.