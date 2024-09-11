UAE's players get a chance to play with global Padel stars

The Asian padel scene is led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with more than 950 courts offering players a chance to sharpen their skills. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 3:19 PM

Gallop Global, organisers of the inaugural Dubai Premier Padel P1, event have issued a rallying call in partnership with the UAE Padel Association (UAEPA) to the country’s best padel players after launching a pair of male and female Wildcards Tournaments where UAE players can earn the right to compete at this November’s main event at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

The two Wildcards Tournaments are open to elite players in the UAE and will take place from October 4-8 at NAS Sports Complex.

The winners in the each of the categories will secure direct spots in the official Dubai Premier Padel P1 qualifying event scheduled for the eve of the tournament (November 3-4).

“Bringing the Premier Padel P1, and the preceding Wildcards Tournaments, to Dubai is a significant milestone that aligns perfectly with the emirate's strategy to develop the sports sector," said Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAEPA.

"Not only does this initiative reinforce Dubai’s status as a key destination for global sporting events, but it will also bring a sense of pride and opportunity for sport enthusiasts. With the UAE home to one of Asia’s largest padel communities, the Wildcards Tournaments will be a game-changer for homegrown padel players, offering a chance to compete alongside the sport’s biggest stars. We are excited to be associated with this initiative.”

The Asian padel scene is led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which collectively house a total of over 320 clubs and more than 950 courts. Domestically, the UAEPA reported significant growth in the game last year, with 155 associated clubs and 620 courts - a 13 percent year-on-year increase on available facilities – catering to surging demand.