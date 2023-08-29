UAE's Khalaf shines in Legend event at World Para Powerlifting Championships

The UAE's Mohammed Khamis Khalaf. — Supplied photo

The Dubai 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships saw new champions emerging in the Elite category while seasoned stars including home star Mohammed Khamis Khalaf taking the honours in the Legend category.

Khalaf, the two-time Paralympic champion from the UAE, managed a successful 200 kg lift in his second attempt to finish 11th (Best Lift) in the men’s up to 97 kg category.

China’s Paralympic champion Yan Panpan claimed the gold medal with his best lift of 233 kg.

“It was a good competition but and it’s great to see young players moving up ladder to emerge champions. For me, I will go back to recover and come back stronger," he said.

"Winning medal in Legend category also was a good motivation to work hard for upcoming competitions including the Asian Para Games,” added Khalaf, who took the silver in Legend – Total Lift category and bronze in legend – Best Lift category.

On Monday, legends Sherif Osman and Amalia Perez finished outside the medals on a surprising note. However, Perez took the honours in Legend events.

Osman faltered in his final attempt of 189kg only to settle for the fifth place with his best lift of 187 kg. The Egyptian still holds the world record of 211 kg in the category achieved in Rio 2016 Paralympics.

Paralympic champion Qi Yongkai from China clinched his first World title in men’s up to 59 kg with his best lift of 194 kg.

“I was very disappointed with my lifts yesterday,” said Osman, the four-time world champion.

“First, I need to go back and treat my shoulder which I had injured a few months back. And then I need to pick up my natural game.

“I will come back stronger,” he promised looking ahead to Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Mexico’s Perez (women’s - 67 kg) finished at 129kg, like the bronze medallist Bertha Cecilia Fernandez Arango of Colombia but owing to her bodyweight, Perez took the fourth position.

Meanwhile, China’s Paralympic champion Tan Yujiao had three clear lifts, with her best lift of 134kg enough to fetch her the gold medal in women’s up to 67kg.

Overall, China continued to lead the Elite medals table with 30 medals including 16 gold followed by Nigeria and Iran with four gold medals, respectively.

In the Legend medals table, Japan led with 11 medals including four gold medals, while hosts UAE have four medals including one gold, two silver and one bronze medals.

