UAE’s best riders face strong international challenge in Crown Prince Endurance Cup

the 16th edition Crown Prince Endurance Cup sponsored by Emaar takes place at Dubai International Endurance City on Saturday, January 6. - Photo Adiyat Racing Plus

Published: Sat 6 Jan 2024, 12:19 AM

Riders from champions hip-winning F3 Stables will compete against some of the world’s best endurance riders when the 16th edition Crown Prince Endurance Cup sponsored by Emaar takes place at Dubai International Endurance City on Saturday, January 6.

The 119km ride, which will be contested over four loops, is the feature event of the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival, which began on January 2 with the Crown Prince Ladies Ride that was won by Shaikha Ahmed Mohammed Al Shehhi aboard Waterlea Sikorsky owned by M7 Endurance Stables.

The prestigious Crown Prince Endurance Cup is organised by the Dubai Equestrian Club in association with the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation. The Festival of the Crown Prince Endurance Cup is sponsored by Emaar, the UAE’s leading real estate developer.

One of the most coveted endurance contests it has attracted a star-studded field comprising both international and UAE riders.

The Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival carries a total prize purse of Dh 5.3 million and also includes the 101km Private Stables Ride on January 3 and the 119km Yamamah Endurance Cup for Mares on January 4.

The Festival is held in honour of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, who is one of the most accomplished endurance riders and the winner of the 2014 World Championship in Normandy, France.

Major General Dr. Mohammed Essa Al Adhab. - Khaleej Times File

Major General Dr Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, Member of the Board of Directors and General Manager of Dubai Equestrian Club, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan, for their significant contribution and unwavering support for equestrian events in the UAE.

“The Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup is an important event that occupies a lofty position in the equestrian and endurance community globally because of its association with the name of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,” said Dr Al Adhab.

“It is held in celebration of his tremendous achievements in the world of endurance riding and the incredible support he has shown towards equestrian sport in general globally.

“We look forward to welcoming the world to Dubai International Endurance City in Al Qudra,” added Dr. Al Adhab.