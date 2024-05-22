UAE's Abdul Rahman scores noteworthy win in Sharjah International Chess Championship

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 3:35 PM Last updated: Wed 22 May 2024, 3:36 PM

UAE national team and Sharjah Club player, Salem Abdul Rahman, achieved an important victory in the eighth and penultimate round of the Masters competition in the Sharjah International Chess Championship, after defeating his Czech competitor, Engwin Tai.

The Iranian top seeds, Daneshvar Baradiya, and the American, Sam Shackland, drew in the same round.

Iranian Daneshvar Pradia, American Sam Shackland, and Russian Morzin Volodar lead the Masters category with 6 points each after the end of the eighth round, and 7 players come in second place with 5.5 points, led by Salem Abdel Rahman.

The eighth round of the Challenge Championship for those ranked under 2,500 points witnessed a draw between the Indian leader Divya Deshmukh and the Russian Vladimir Burmakin, the Indian Nitish Belorkar lost from the Russian Leah Garifullina, and Jegor Lashkin from Moldova tied with the Chinese Wang Yanbin.

Top seeded Indian Arjun Eregaisi also drew with Serbia's Alexei Sarana, and Iran's Amin Tabatabai and Aiden Soleimani from Azerbaijan.

India's Aravinda Chitambaram, suffered his second defeat in thee tournament against Russiann Morzin Volodar.