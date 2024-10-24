UAE: World champion Pogacar, Team Emirates agree contract extension until 2030

Tadej Pogacar. Photo: UAE Team Emirates

UAE Team Emirates, the newly crowned UCI World Tour Best Team for 2024, on Thursday announced that world champion Tadej Pogacar has signed a contract extension with the team until 2030.

Tadej Pogacar joined UAE Team Emirates in 2019 and has enjoyed an incredible career to date. Since joining the team, Pogacar has accumulated 88 wins across General Classifications, Stage Racing and One-Day Classics – a remarkable testament to his talent and dedication across all racing formats.

Pogacar, who was recently named UCI World Tour Best Rider for the fourth consecutive season, had a 2024 season unlike any other. The superstar Slovenian secured victories at the Tour de France and Giro D’Italia, as well as notable one day victories at Strade Bianche, Liege-Baston-Liege, and Il Lombardia to name a few, along with becoming UCI world champion after a performance for the ages in Zurich.

Pogacar’s triple crown – Giro D’Italia, Tour de France, and World Championships – hasn’t been achieved by a rider since Stephen Roche in 1987, and his 25 victories in 58 days of racing set a single season record that’s never been seen in professional cycling.

“I am extremely proud to be extending my time here at UAE Team Emirates. This team has been my home now the last five years and I truly can’t imagine myself anywhere else," Pogacar said.

"The best moments of my career have come at UAE Team Emirates and that is a testament to all of the staff, management, teammates, and partners who all allow me to perform at the highest level. I’m really excited for the future. This team gives me the best chance at fighting for wins and that is exactly what I aim to do," the 26-year-old added.