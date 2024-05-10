E-Paper

UAE wins gold medal at Arab Youth Athletics Championships

Karim expressed her happiness at winning the medal, which added to the previous achievements of Emirati champions

By Wam

Published: Fri 10 May 2024, 7:14 PM

The UAE secured its first gold medal at the ongoing Arab Youth Athletics Championship for under-20 athletes. The event, hosted by Egypt, is taking place at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium and concludes tomorrow. Over 400 competitors from 17 countries are vying for top honours in the competition.

Runner Maryam Karim won the women's 400-metre race in 54.69 seconds after fierce competition. She also set a new record for the country.


Karim expressed her happiness at winning the medal, which added to the previous achievements of Emirati champions in the first Gulf Youth Games and the Asian Cup for the same category.

The competition was intense because all the athletes were trying hard to win the race. However, she managed to stay ahead until the end and won by a small margin over the second-place competitor, she explained.


