UAE win three more gold medals at youth world championship

Rauda Alshamsi (left) of the UAE in action. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 8:56 PM

The UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team continued to shine at the JJIF Youth World Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan, clinching 15 more medals in the girls’ Under-16 and Under-18 divisions on Wednesday, taking the overall medals tally to an impressive 23.

Zamzam Alhammadi, Rauda Alshamsi, and Alanood Alharbi grabbed gold in the Under-18 division for the defending champions.

The Under-16 team had a remarkable debut in the championship, securing six medals, including one silver and five bronze.

Haira Aldaheri (36kg) won silver in her category, while Fatema Alkatheeri (44kg), Ghala Alhammadi (44kg), Najla Hashem (48kg), Hneen Alkhoori (57kg), and Aysha Aljneibi (63kg) claimed bronze.

The performance of the Under-18 girls was equally strong; they made history again by winning nine medals, consisting of three golds, two silvers, and four bronzes.

The gold medals were won by Rauda Alshamsi (40kg), who finished her fight with a submission, Alanood Alharbi (44kg), and Zamzam Al Hammadi (52kg).

Al Hammadi, earlier this month, had captured gold at IMMAF Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Elsewhere, Mariam Alali (48kg) and Hissa Alyasi (44 kg) captured silver for Under-18, while Dana Albraiki (40kg), Shamsa Ibrahim Alameri (48kg), Maitha Almezaini (52kg), and Meera Aljarjawi (+70kg) took home bronze.

“The performance of the girls under 18 and under 16 today was amazing. They won an impressive 15 medals. This shows how much our athletes have improved and it’s something the whole world can see. The UAE has come a long way in the sport of jiu-jitsu," Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Head of the National Team’s delegation to Kazakhstan.

“The reason our UAE girls rocked the championship is because of the well-thought-out strategy and plan by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation. Our visionary leaders as well as the Federation officials spare no chance in supporting our athletes, especially the girls, so they can showcase their skills globally, just like they did today.

“The girls who received medals also prove that the Federation’s plan to find young talent and help them grow is working great. They start learning early, which helps them become jiu-jitsu professionals. This makes me sure that jiu-jitsu’s future in the UAE is in safe hands. I can’t wait to see them perform even better on bigger stages around the world,” he added.

