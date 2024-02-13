UAE win 24 medals at Arab Women Sports Tournament in Sharjah

Sharjah Women's Sports Club players celebrate after winning a volleyball match. They won the bronze medal. — Supplied photo

The Arab Women Sports Tournament ended on Monday, setting new benchmarks for excellence and showcasing the significant strides in the development of women's sports in the Arab world.

This prestigious event brought together 15 Arab nations, represented by 63 clubs which competed in eight sports events.

The UAE athletes were among the standout performers, securing 24 medals, which included 10 gold, eight silver and six bronze. They clinched seven medals in karate (four gold, two silver, one bronze) and nine in fencing (four gold, three silver, two bronze).

Archers from the host country won six medals. They also won a silver in athletics and a bronze in volleyball.

The fencing championship saw Emirati athletes excel, securing nine medals. UAE fencers clinched three gold in Épée, Foil, and Sabre, with an additional bronze in the latter. In the individual competitions, Emirati fencers secured gold and silver medals in Sabre, silver in Épée, and silver and bronze in Foil.

Meanwhile, Bahrain athletes also made headlines with their dominant performance, claiming 23 medals, including 13 gold, across eight sports disciplines.

Bahrain tasted great success in track and field events, securing 14 medals (nine gold and five silver). In table tennis, they won one gold and a silver while their shooters won two gold medals. Their archers grabbed a gold and a bronze.

Egypt demonstrated their class in volleyball, with the Sporting Club clinching the championship title through a clean sweep in the final against Kuwait's Salwa Alsabah Club, who bagged the silver, while Sharjah Women's Sports Club took home the bronze.

In basketball, Jordan emerged victorious, with Al-Fuhais club defeating Syria's Al-Thawra club 72-50 in the final, while Bahrain's Al-Ahli club took the bronze.

Iraq were third, winning 14 medals (two gold, six silver, and six bronze) across events.

