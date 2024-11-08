UAE warns against promoting unauthorised sports entities; violators to face legal action

Photo: File

UAE authorities on Friday said legal action would be taken against any entity that promotes or publishes false information about sports activities in the country.

The Ministry of Sports issued the warning after some entities were found to have "announced" the establishment of certain sports federations without following legal procedures and without obtaining necessary approvals, said a report from the state-run news agency WAM.

Those who wish to set up sports clubs or federations are mandated to meet requirements and follow all protocols under the sports law and other related regulations, the ministry said.

"Bypassing the procedures ... would expose individuals and entities to legal accountability," the ministry said.

The authority also called for accuracy in publishing sports news and ensuring the credibility of sources to avoid publishing any information that may harm the interests of sports and the sports community in the country.