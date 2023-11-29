UAE Under-15 girls in strong position at Pan Arab Ladies and Junior Championships

Dubai-based Adrian Meronk heads Down Under to defend the ISPS HANDA Australian Open title he won in such style last year
The UAE Under-15 Girl’s Team comfortably lead their Division with a 36-hole total of 289 at the Pan Arab Ladies and Junior Championships at Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia.
They delivered a second round, five under par 139 on Wednesday.
Aasiya Saleem had one of the rounds of the day in the Under-15 Girl’s Division with her five-under par 67 to also lead the individual catgegory.
Her round consisted of nines of 35 and 32, with eagles on holes 5 and 15, and birdies on holes 12, 13 and 18.
Maya Gaudin, also from the UAE, shot a second round of 72, an improvement of three shots from round one, with Sara Abubaker submitting the non-counting score of the UAE Team.
In the Ladies’ Team Division the UAE are in second place behind Morocco.
Abdullah Darwwish finished tied second in the 36-hole Under-13 Boy’s Division after a second round 69 following a first round of 82.
Countries represented at the tournament include Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and the UAE.
The Pan Arab Ladies and Junior Championships is supported by Palm Tees (Visit www.palmtees.ae), who have provided pouches and recycled Palm Tees to all the competitors and Driving Range.
The final round for the relevant Divisions will be held on Thursday.
Second Round Scores
(Par 72)
Team Scores
Best Two Scores from the Team of Three players.
Ladies’ Team Division
Morocco 147. 136. 283.
UAE 144. 149. 293.
Under-18 Boy’s Team Division
Morocco 138. 140. 278.
UAE 156. 143. 299.
Under-15 Girl’s Team Division
UAE 150. 139, 289.
Under-15 Boy’s Team Division
Tunisia 149. 149. 298.
Under-13 Boy’s Team Division
Egypt 155. 155. 310.
Ladies’ Individual
S. Essakali (Morocco) 71. 66. 137.
M. Bouraeda (Mor) 76. 70. 146.
J. Camero (UAE) 72. 74. 146.
I. Rich (UAE) 72. 75. 147.
Under-18 Boy’s Individual
K. Bensouda (Mor) 74. 65. 139.
A. Fakori (Mor) 68. 75. 143.
Under-15 Girl’s Individual
A. Saleem (UAE) 75. 67. 142.
N. Ghadi (Mor) 74. 71. 145.
M. Gaudin (UAE) 75. 72. 147.
Under-15 Boy’s Individual
M. B. Youssef (Tun) 71. 75. 146.
Under-13 Boy’s Individual
A. Aldefrawy (Egypt) 76. 72. 148.
A. Darwwish (UAE) 82. 69. 151.
S. Alabdallat (Jordan) 75. 76. 151.
