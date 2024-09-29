UAE U19 boys secure silver at Pan Arab Youth Golf Championships in Tunisia

UAE's Rayan Ahmed, Silver Medal winner of the Under-18 Boy's Division in the Pan Arab Youth Golf Championship in Tunisia. - Supplied photo

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 8:07 PM

The UAE Under-18 Boys' Team clinched the Silver Medal, finishing second to Morocco at the 54-hole Pan Arab Youth Golf Championships held at The Residences Golf Course in Gammarth, Tunisia.

Leading the UAE charge was Rayan Ahmed, who posted a final-round score of 74 to finish with a total of 215, one under par.

Ahmed's performance earned him the Silver Medal, four shots behind Morocco's Youssef El Hali. El Hali's consistent rounds of 69, 72, and 70 gave him a five under par total of 211, securing the Gold Medal.

Despite an impressive start, first-round leader Mohamad Skaik finished tied for fifth, narrowly missing out on an individual medal.

In the team competition, Morocco dominated, winning the Gold Medal by eight strokes. The UAE team, comprised of Ahmed, Skaik, and Neyl Cherrat, secured Silver, while the host nation, Tunisia, took home the Bronze Medal, finishing 13 shots behind the UAE.

The team format featured the best two scores from each team of three players each day, with the course measuring 6,800 yards. Both the Boys Under-18 and Boys Under-16 divisions were recognized as World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) events, supported by The R&A.

In the Under-16 Boys' Individual Division, UAE players also performed well, with Mohamed Thabet finishing tied for 12th, Abdullah Darwish in 17th, and Abdullah Saleem in 18th place.

Participating countries in the Pan Arab Boys' Divisions included Egypt, Jordan, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Tunisia, and the UAE.

Final Results

Under-18 Boys Individual

Y. El Hali (Mor): 69, 72, 70 - 211

R. Ahmed (UAE): 71, 70, 74 - 215

Y. Benchrif (Mor): 73, 71, 75 - 219

Others