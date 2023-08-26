UAE: They grew up in the desert; now, they could make history snowboarding at global winter games

Supplied photos

Three Emirati teens are all set to make history as they compete for the UAE at the 10th edition of the New Zealand Winter Games, which officially opened on Friday.

Abdulla Al Rashed, 17, and Sultan Al Ghandi, 16, will participate in the Freeski category; while the youngest member of the trio, Amenah AlMuhairi, 15, will compete in Freestyle Snowboarding. They were selected by the UAE Winter Sports Federation to represent the country in the Slopestyle and Big Air disciplines at the FIS (Federation of International Skiing) Junior World Championships.

The young Emirati snow athletes joined the march as the flags of over 30 countries were raised during the formal opening ceremonies on Friday at Cardrona Alpine Resort. Running until September 15, the winter games are participated in by over 450 athletes competing in 14 events across alpine, freeride, and freestyle (park and pipe) disciplines.

Al Rashed, Al Ghandi, and AlMuhairi are scheduled to see action on Sunday and Monday, August 27 and 28. They are competing to also secure a spot in the 2024 Youth Olympic Winter Games.

Trained at Ski Dubai

Prior to travelling to New Zealand, the athletes were trained by Ski Dubai’s Ski Academy head coach James Machon, and head of Snowsports of Global Snow at Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, Artem Chernikh. The training is aligned with Ski Dubai and the UAE Winter Sports Federation's joint commitment to nurturing and showcasing the exceptional talents of young Emiratis on the global winter sports stage.

Mohammad El Etri, vice-president of Global Snow at Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, said: “Ski Dubai remains wholeheartedly dedicated to providing the essential resources and unwavering support required for honing the skills of our Emirati athletes. Participation in this competition is also an integral part of the broader strategy to prepare the athletes for the upcoming Junior Winter Olympic Games in 2024.”

Hamel Al Qubaisi, vice-president of UAE Winter Sports Federation, added: “We are proud of UAE National Junior Athletes taking part in the Junior World Championship. This is a great victory and the first step to bring snow medals home. Our youth have demonstrated their international competency in snowsports and we will closely monitor their performance and provide the required resources to empower our champions.”

