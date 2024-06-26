UAE Team Emirates star Pogacar vying for rare double

UAE Team Emirates' Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar is in great form heading into the Tour de France which starts on Saturday. — AFP

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 5:26 PM

UAE Team Emirates star Tadej Pogacar will be the man to beat at the Tour de France, which he enters riding a wave of exceptional results this season, while main rival, defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, starts the event having just recovered from serious injuries.

Slovenia's Pogacar, whose domination of the Tour ended when Vingegaard burst into the limelight, won the Giro d'Italia by an impressive margin. The UAE Emirates leader is now looking to become the first rider to claim a Giro/Tour double since Marco Pantani in 1998.

This season so far, Pogacar has won the Liege-Bastogne-Liege Monument classic, the Tour of Catalunya and the Strade Bianche one-day race, basically taking victory in all the races he started apart from Milan-Sanremo, in which he finished third.

The 25-year-old two-time Tour de France champion will also be backed by a formidable team featuring climbers Adam Yates, Pavel Sivakov, Joao Almeida, Marc Soler and Juan Ayuso.

Vingegaard, instead, has had no competitive preparation and his team has been hit by the late withdrawal of his mountain lieutenant, Sepp Kuss, as the Vuelta a España champion continues to recover from a Covid infection.

Danish Vingegaard, who won the last two editions of the Tour, suffered fractures to his collarbone and rib and a collapsed lung in a crash at the Tour of the Basque Country less than three months ago, and has not raced since.

"Being fit, is, of course something else than being in shape or competitive," said his Visma-Lease a Bike Sports Director Merijn Zeeman. "In any case, Jonas is fit. He really worked extremely hard."

The main concern for Vingegaard is that he will need to be competitive from the very outset of the race.

The Tour will be off to an explosive start, with seven categorised climbs in the first stage of the three-week event as the peloton leaves Italy for France in the fourth stage, where the high mountain climbs begin.

The first three stages will be on hilly terrain that look to be treacherous.