UAE Team ADQ's Eleonora Gasparrini wins title in Stuttgart

Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini celebrates her victory. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 3:13 PM

After her bronze medal at the World Under 23 European Championships, UAE Team ADQ’s Eleonora Gasparrini celebrated her third personal victory of the season by winning the Women's Cycling Grand Prix Stuttgart & Region.

Eleonora clinched the win at the Grand Prix Stuttgart & Region, with a decisive strong sprint, finishing ahead of runner-up Lieke Nooijen of Team Visma-Lease a Bike and Mareille Meijering, of team Movistar, on Sunday.

Teammate Dominika Wlodarczyk finished sixth. The one-day Pro Series race covered a distance of 118.2km from Böblingen to Stuttgart.

“From the very beginning to the final moments of the race, my teammates were outstanding. We maintained control right from the start, closing in on the breakaways. Throughout the circuit, we stayed at the front. In the final stretch, we kept up a strong pace. With just three of us remaining, I gave my all in the sprint. I'm incredibly pleased with the result," Gasparrini said.