UAE pro cycling team announces strategic new leadership appointments to power growth

Maria Camila Garcia (R) with with UAE team cyclist Safiya Al Sayegh. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 6:00 PM

UAE Team ADQ, a professional women’s cycling team that represents the UAE on a global stage, has announced a dynamic change in its leadership, with Maria Camila Garcia taking over as the new CEO.

This strategic transition presents a natural progression for Garcia following her success as the team’s Head of Strategy since 2021. She succeeds Melissa Moncada, who was appointed UAE Team ADQ’s President of the Board of Directors.

With a decade of experience managing diverse organisations across multiple countries and cultures, including Colombia, Mexico, USA, UAE, and China, Garcia brings a wealth of expertise to her new role and has been a driving force behind transformative initiatives in the cycling industry. Garcia's passion for growth and her strategic acumen makes her a leader poised to elevate UAE Team ADQ to unprecedented heights.

As CEO, Garcia is committed to fostering young women's talent and nurturing future champions, thereby shaping the future of women's cycling not only in the UAE but also on the global stage.

Maria Camila Garcia with UAE Team ADQ members. - Supplied photo

Garcia commented: "It's a privilege to be part of a team that deeply cares about its riders and women's cycling at large. This appointment presents a new chapter in my journey with UAE Team ADQ, but priorities remain the same: fostering young women's talent and nurturing future champions.

“I am honoured to lead the team and hope to continue scaling the summits of women's cycling in the UAE and beyond."

Moncada added: "We are pleased to announce the appointment of Maria Camila Garcia as the new CEO of the UAE team ADQ.

“With her human-centric leadership skills and shared vision with UAE Team ADQ, we are confident that Camila will effectively propel our riders to more global success, and successfully execute the roadmap we designed together. We look forward to the achievements that will be secured under her guidance."

UAE Team ADQ, which is made up of 15 female riders from around the world, recently held its second annual Abu Dhabi Boot Camp from October 19 to 24. The week-long camp saw the team of 16 riders participate in a busy training program, cultural immersions, and community rides.

As team members gear up for the UCI World Tour 2024, the boot camp bolstered the riders’ spirits and determination for the new season ahead.