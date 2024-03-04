UAE National Ski Team to undergo developmental training at Swiss camp

Young adults from the Al Nedaa Al Amal Clinic attended a special clinic hosted by LIV Golf stars Matt Jones and Jason Kokrak
Under the supervision of the UAE Winter Sports Federation and in partnership with the Swiss Tourism Council, the UAE national ski team arrived in Davos for a special training camp.
The teamwill participate in the developmental camp for skiing during March 1st to 8th.
This camp is part of the advanced training program for the team, in preparation for participation in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina, Italy.
The skiers have undergone a series of qualifying training sessions in Ski Dubai at an advanced level in both slalom and freestyle skiing.
Bublik, who will now break into the top 20 of men's tennis for reaching the Dubai final, said it was a sad end to a great game of tennis
Two-time world outdoor and two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser cruises in men's shot put
Veteran Emirati driver Thani Al Qemzi and new team-mate Alberto Comparato deliver points-scoring performances in 2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship's new-style sprint races on Saturday
The 36-hole tournament has attracted strong representation from the UAE golf clubs and the Emirates Golf Federation
Three teams in top three places on the grid as Russell lines up third for Mercedes while Red Bull racing against backdrop of Horner investigation
Trainer Summers hopes Clapton will hit the right note in new-look Al Maktoum Classic, a prep race for the $12 million Dubai World Cup
New boy Comparato aims for quick turnaround after setback follows flying start