UAE: MMA star Francis Ngannou hints at move to Middle East, plans training facilities

Heavyweight world champion and former UFC fighter Francis Ngannou has indeed faced a challenging year. Marked by profound personal loss after the passing of his 15-month-old son, Ngannou spent much of the year battling "inner demons" while maintaining his intense preparation for a highly anticipated MMA return, which unfolded in Saudi Arabia this October.

After his recent knockout victory against Renan Ferreira in Saudi Arabia, MMA star Francis Ngannou, who is currently in Dubai for a PFL event, shared how his journey has been both exhilarating and tumultuous.

"My last fight was personal for me, with a purpose I felt I needed to fulfill," Ngannou told Khaleej Times, adding that he’s been navigating a year filled with highs and lows, balancing intense professional challenges with personal loss. "I’m just trying to find the right balance," he said.

Face off between Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira Saudi Arabia

Reflecting on his career and the trials he’s faced, including a recent tragic personal loss, Ngannou spoke about the resilience it takes to stay in the game. "When you're training, with someone trying to take your head off, you have to be fully there," he added, touching on the intense focus required in his sport.

"I've always believed that in life, your first opponent isn't the one in front of you; it's the one inside you. You'll have plenty of excuses to give up, but that's when you find the strength to overcome them," said Ngannou.

Though, the heavyweight champion admits, he considered quitting earlier this year. "Before this year, I never felt like quitting. Life was tough, but it's not like I had multiple options; this was my only path. There’s no day where everything goes your way, so you have to stay positive and keep going," he said. "But this year, I won't lie, the thought did cross my mind."

However, Ngannou’s drive remains steadfast. "The thing I’m most proud of is that I never gave up. I always gave my best."

Move to the Middle East

While he's reached the peak in his MMA career and also spread his wings to boxing, his ambitions are now stretching further, aiming to shape the future of the sport, particularly in the Middle East and Africa. "I’ve been active in the Middle East for almost two years now, and I plan to move and set up here," he shared, hinting at a future in Dubai.

Ngannou’s aspirations also include establishing a training facility to "support the sport alongside PFL," an organisation he praises for promoting MMA in the region. "One thing I hope to do is establish a training facility here, to support the sport alongside PFL," said Ngannou.