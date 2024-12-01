UAE Kickboxing Championship shines with 650 competitors

This championship was a key feature of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation’s comprehensive calendar of events. — Supplied photo

The UAE Kickboxing Championship concluded on November 24 after three electrifying days of competition at Space 42 Arena, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi.

With a record-breaking participation of 650 athletes from 41 clubs, this championship marked a new milestone in the UAE’s kickboxing history.

The event’s finale witnessed the presence of prominent figures, including Tariq Mohammed Al Muhairi, Board Member of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, and Ali Khouri, Board Member and Executive Committee Member of the International Kickboxing Federation (WAKO).

In an exciting finish, Tiger Club claimed the top spot, securing an impressive 15 gold, eight silver, and seven bronze medals, dominating the Point Fight and Kick Light categories.

Al Nasr Club followed in second place with 10 gold, 12 silver, and 12 bronze medals, while Al Khaleej Club finished third with nine gold, seven silver, and three bronze medals.

This championship was a key feature of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation’s comprehensive calendar of events, aimed at fostering talent development and expanding the sport’s reach. Open to athletes aged 7 to 40, the tournament drew an enthusiastic audience, including families and supporters who energised the atmosphere with their presence.

Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federations and the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, expressed his pride in the championship’s success.

"We are grateful for the unwavering support of our wise leadership, which continues to drive the development of sports in the UAE. This championship is a testament to the growth and achievements of kickboxing in the country, with record-breaking participation and a vibrant competitive spirit," Al Neyadi said. "As we gear up to host the 2025 World Kickboxing Championship, we are committed to strategic initiatives that expand the sport's reach, enhance skill levels, and establish the UAE as a global hub for kickboxing. This tournament serves as an important milestone in our journey, further strengthening our development programs."