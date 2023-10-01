UAE International Pairs Qualifier heads to Dubai Hills Golf Club for fifth edition

Located within the Dubai Hills Estate, the Dubai Gils Golf Clubs boats an 18-hole championship course designed by European Golf Design. – Supplied photo

Published: Sun 1 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM

Dubai Hills Golf Club will host the next event of the 2023 UAE International Pairs Qualifying Series organized and presented by ICON Sports on Saturday, October 7.

This is the fifth of 13 qualifying events being held at the leading golf clubs around the UAE during the 2023 – 2024 UAE Golf Season on the Race to Obidos.

The top three pairs at each qualifier progress to the UAE National Finals which will be held at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s National Course on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

From there, the winning pair at the UAE National Finals will earn an all-expenses paid trip to represent the UAE at the World Final of the International Pairs – the Race to Obidos in November 2024.

The event will be held at the famous Royal Obidos Spa & Golf Resort and Bom Sucsso Resort in Portugal.

Entries are still open to all golfers holding an Official Handicap with a few spots for this popular event still available.

The handicap limit for men is 24 and for ladies 36 with 75 per cent of the full course handicap allowance in a betterball format competition.

The minimum age for players is thirteen years-old.

The 2023 – 2024 UAE International Pairs is supported by Callaway.