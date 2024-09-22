UAE Golfer Sam Mullane eager to test himself at Asian Development Tour (ADT) in Cambodia

Sam Mullane (JGE) is a resident of the UAE. - Photo YouTube

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 3:04 PM Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 3:09 PM

Sam Mullane, a 21-year-old amateur golfer and UAE passport holder, eagerly anticipates his participation in the $100,000 ADT Players Championship presented by The R&A which is set to take place at Angkor Golf Resort in Cambodia from September 25th to 28th.

Thanks to a partnership between the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and the event organizers, Sam has earned a coveted invitation to compete on the international stage.

As a resident of the UAE, this prestigious opportunity highlights Sam’s dedication to the sport and marks an exciting milestone in his golfing journey, further elevating the presence of UAE golf talent on the global scene.

It is the ninth of 12 events on the Asian Development Tour’s (ADT) 2024 calendar.

The field of 144 players will compete over the 7,279 yards par 72 Sir Nick Faldo designed golf course, Angkor Golf Resort in the city of Siem Reap.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Sam Mullane expressed his gratitude and excitement.

"Firstly, a big thank you to the EGF for securing my invitation this week,” he said. “I've played in Asian Tour events before, but this will be my first time competing on the ADT.

"I'm really looking forward to it. My performance last week at the 90th Singha Thailand Amateur Golf Championship was a bit sloppy, but I hope to have left that behind. I shot rounds of 75, 70, 72, and 78 to finish tied for 36th—just six places and three shots behind my brother Jay."

A member of Jumeirah Golf Estates Sam is an Ambassador for Weekend Warriors. He is a big supporter of local EGF events and last year finished 12th in the season-long 2023 – 24 EGF Men’s Order of Merit.

The ADT is a professional golf tour that was founded in 2010 – and is the development tour of the Asian Tour. At the end of each season, the Top 10 players on the ADT Order of Merit receive promotion to the Asian Tour for the following season.