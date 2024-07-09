UAE golf industry veteran Greg Holmes looking forward to new role as Emirates PGA CEO

Greg Holmes, UAE golf veteran and newly appointed CEO of the Emirates PGA. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 9:21 PM

Mapping out his short and long-term plans after being appointed CEO of the Emirates PGA, Greg Holmes, a veteran of the UAE golf industry has highlighted the need to educate aspiring golfers to join the profession.

Khaleej Times met up with 51-year-old who was born in South Wales. Greg moved to Zambia at an early age and in 1986 first came to Dubai.

Greg said of his early days, “My dad was involved in the building of power stations and that was the reason the family moved to Dubai. My elder brother Julian, was a top sportsman who also turned professional and a big figure in my life.

“We joined Emirates Golf Club as members – and I turned professional in 1992.’

“I then moved to the London area in 1992 – where I did my apprenticeship and gained my PGA qualifications,” Greg added.

“I attended the Asian Tour Qualifying School, and played some mini-tour events as well as events all over the Asia region.”

In 1999 Greg moved to work at Doha Golf Club in Qatar until 2007. He then came back to Dubai to work in the UAE in retail.

He worked with the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) as UAE National Coach from 2014 – 2017 and in 2017 set up business in the golf simulator space and is now the UAE distributor for Foresight.

Greg is now a director with Aguila Performance: a specialists in Golf Simulator Solutions, Golf Performance Development and Corporate Services.

He is a PGA-qualified golf professional through the British PGA and was recently been appointed as the CEO of Emirates PGA aligned with the EGF.

“My new role – is to create a structure for the golf professionals in the UAE – we now have over 150 professionals in the UAE,” he told Khaleej Times.

“We are finalising our ‘Vision’ and plans aligned with the EGF. We are planning to get the Emirates PGA more involved in the growth of the game in the UAE.’

“We must continue with a strong Emirates PGA calendar to showcase the skills of the UAE golf professionals,” he added. “The Emirates PGA should have an enhanced role – the quality of teaching is great – we just need to help encourage the pathway of golfers in the game and bring all the stakeholders and interested parties together.

“We are keen to get all the UAE pros registered with the Emirates PGA and have strength in a body of like-minded people through a networking system – with a mutually beneficial partnership,” continued Greg.