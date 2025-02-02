UAE: Emirati athletes gear up for 9th Asian Winter Games

A member of the UAE team during a training camp in Georgia. — Supplied photo

The UAE is set to participate in the 9th Asian Winter Games, hosted in Harbin, China, from 7 to 14 February, featuring 1,500 athletes.

This marks the UAE’s third appearance in the Asian Winter Games and its largest participation in terms of the number of sports since its debut at the 7th edition in 2011 in Kazakhstan where the UAE competed only in ice hockey.

The country’s second participation in 2017 saw an expansion to two disciplines—ice hockey and figure skating.

For Harbin 2024, the UAE will be represented by seven athletes — six male and one female — competing in three disciplines — slalom skiing, freestyle skiing and snowboarding.

In slalom skiing, the UAE representatives will be Hassan Al Fardan, Abdullah Al Baloushi, and Alex Estridge. Abdullah Al Rashid and Sultan Al Kendi will compete in Freestyle Skiing, while Amna Al Muhairi and Hamid Al Ansari will take part in snowboarding.

The UAE delegation will commence its participation on February 8 with slalom skiing and snowboarding competitions.

The UAE Winter Sports Team concluded an intensive external training camp in Georgia, which spanned six consecutive days with seven hours of training per day. The camp focused on technical enhancements, adaptation to different weather conditions, and maximising performance at this prestigious continental event. Hamel Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Vice President of the UAE Winter Sports Federation, said: "The participation of Emirati athletes for the third time in the Asian Winter Games is credited to the support and guidance of the wise leadership, which encourages national representation in international events to inspire young Emiratis to engage in sports and enhance their skills through continuous competition. This participation is the largest in terms of the diversity of sports, including slalom skiing, freestyle skiing, and snowboarding." He added that the athletes are fully prepared from a technical standpoint, having undergone training both inside and outside the country in recent months, with the aim of competing at the highest level and raising the UAE flag high. "Our national winter sports team is undergoing its final preparations at Ski Dubai before travelling to Harbin. Ski Dubai, as one of the biggest supporters of the Winter Sports Federation, has established a long-term partnership plan and a cooperation agreement under which athletes receive training, host practice sessions, and hold competitions and championships," he said. "This initiative aims to elevate the sport and provide all necessary resources to prepare national teams for international and Olympic participation, with a primary focus on the Cortina 2026 Winter Games.