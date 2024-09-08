UAE: Domestic cricket tournament to offer Dh1.3m prize money

Legendary coach Dav Whatmore (second right) and UAE pace bowler Zahoor Khan (second left) with officials at the press conference in Dubai on Sunday. — Supplied photo

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 7:42 PM

Domestic cricket in the UAE received a major boost on Sunday following the launch of a new 100-ball tournament. In collaboration with Sharjah Cricket Council and the Emirates Cricket Board, Petromann Sports Management announced they would be introducing the Elite Corporate Cricket Bash this November.

The tournament featuring 12 corporate teams will allow local talents to showcase their skills in cricket's newest format in which each team gets to play 100 balls in an innings.

The tournament, to be played over 10 days at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, offers Dh1.3 million in prize money as the organisers also expected a viewership of more than 300 million across digital platforms.

Legendary cricket coach Dav Whatmore has been roped in as an advisor for the ambitious cricket tournament designed to give local players an opportunity to sharpen their skills.

“The ECCB is a welcome addition to our cricket calendar and aligns with our broader vision of promoting local talent and expanding the player base in the UAE. By creating such opportunities for corporates to engage in cricket, we are fostering a love for the sport while providing a platform for talented individuals to shine,” said Mubassher Usmani, General Secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board.

Waleed Bukhatir, Vice Chairman of Sharjah Cricket Stadium, is delighted to be hosting the new cricket tournament.

“Sharjah has always been at the forefront of cricketing innovation. With the ECCB, we continue our legacy by hosting a tournament that not only brings corporate teams together but also raises the standard of domestic cricket in the UAE," he said.

"We’re excited to see how this event transforms the cricketing landscape and supports emerging talent.”

Abdul Latif Khan, Founder of Petromann Sports Management, hoped the tournament will set new standards in domestic cricket.