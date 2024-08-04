UAE cyclist Safiya Al Saigh happy after taking part in Paris Olympics

UAE cyclist Safiya Al Saigh at the Paris Olympic. — UAE National Olympic Committee

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 8:21 PM

UAE cyclist Safiya Al Saigh concluded her participation in the 158-km road race event of the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

As many as 96 cyclists took part in the race, but Al Saigh could not finish the gruelling race, the UAE National Olympic Committee said.

Al Saigh wished to complete the race and achieve a positive result. She shared her happiness in participating in the Olympics after putting in significant effort during the race.

She extended her thanks to the UAE Cycling Federation and the Emirates Holdings (ADQ) team for their great support over the past period.

"I am happy with my first participation in the Olympic Games, which saw prior preparations and intense training efforts. From the moment my qualification was announced, I was determined to give my best in the Olympic event, as it is the most important and largest multi-sport event in the world, offering a unique opportunity every four years," Al Saigh said.

"Competing here requires a high level of readiness, especially considering the number of veteran athletes in this sport and specifically in the road race who competed strongly and delivered outstanding performances and results."

Al Saigh also noted that she has succeeded in recent years in changing the notion that competition and qualification for the Olympics are limited to athletes from certain countries.

"I was delighted to reach the Paris Olympics, crowning my efforts with this success and proving that athletes from the Arab world have the ability to compete and qualify for the biggest sporting events," she said.

"It is not limited to specific countries, despite the strong names of the participating athletes with long-standing experience in cycling. Every athlete faces tough times, but with determination and perseverance, we continue to strive to improve performance and achieve better results. The field remains open for more successes in the coming years."