UAE Cup set to shine global spotlight on elite amateur talent at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club

: Winners of the 2023 Presidents Cup - which has now transitioned into the 2024 UAE Cup presented by HSBC. - Supplied photo

Excitement is starting to build as a host of star amateur names prepare to descend on Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club th s week to battle it out for the inaugural edition of UAE Cup sponsored by HSBC, set for Friday 25th – Sunday 27th October 2024.

The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) are bringing together the UAE’s top national golfers alongside leading amateur players from around the world to compete over three days in this new highly-anticipated event.

The Elite division will span all three days, with players vying for World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, where the top male winner will earn an invitation to a Challenge Tour event and the top female winner will receive an invite to a Ladies European Tour (LET) event.

Additionally, the UAE Nationals tournament will take place over the weekend, as well as the hosting of the innovative Future Falcons Par 3 Championship for juniors of all skill levels.

"We are thrilled to host the UAE Cup, an event that not only highlights the exceptional skill of some of the world’s best amateur golfers but also strengthens international ties within the sport," said General Abdullah Alhashmi, Vice Chairman of the EGF.

"This collaboration between national and international players reflects our vision for the future of golf in the UAE. We believe that events like this will further enhance our reputation on the global golfing stage," he added.

"As we welcome participants to Al Ain and the UAE, we anticipate three unforgettable days of competition and camaraderie. Together, we are establishing a new benchmark for amateur golf in the region."

The event will showcase an impressive lineup of high-profile international players, including Ireland’s Emma Fleming, who has already made her LET debut.

Joining her in Al Ain will be Singapore’s Justin Kuk, who recently debuted on the Asian Development Tour (ADT) as well as clinching victory in his country’s Amateur Open.

Alongside the international contingent will be a host of highly talented UAE amateurs, including three-time Presidents Cup winner Ahmad Skaik along with his 17-year-old brother Mohammad Skaik who recently claimed headlines with a stunning round of 66 at the Boy’s Pan Arab Youth Championships in Tunisia last month.

"I am looking forward to the event, it’s going to be a very strong field with players from many countries around the world and hopefully I can play well there," said Mohamad.

"It would be very good for me to win that event. A UAE National winning the UAE Cup would be very nice, especially with it being a WAGR event. It’s a chance to show how good we are."