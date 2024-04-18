UAE athletes scale Gulf Youth Games summit with rich haul of 37 medals

Published: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 9:43 PM

The UAE solidified their position at the top of the medal table after two days of competition in the inaugural Gulf Youth Games being held in Dubai.

With Emirati athletes delivering dazzling performances, the host nation boasts an impressive haul of 37 medals, including nine gold, 21 silver, and seven bronze.

They are followed by Kuwait in second place with 27 medals, including eight gold, eight silver, and 11 bronze. Saudi Arabia is in third spot with 18 medals, consisting of seven golds, five silvers, and six bronzes.

Oman sits in fourth place with a total of 12 medals, comprising nine golds and three silvers. Bahrain is currently fifth, earning eight medals, which included three golds and five bronzes. Qatar occupied the sixth spot on the table, clinching four medals, with one gold and three bronze.

The UAE national team athletes demonstrated strong form in the taekwondo competition, securing a rich haul of 18 medals including an impressive six gold medals.

The standout performances came from Arwa Saleh in the under-42 kg category, Mohammed Al-Dhahouri in the under-63 kg category, and Amna Al-Loughani in the under-59 kg category.

The team's success was not limited to the taekwondo mat, as the national modern sailing team also secured a well-deserved silver medal in the Optimist team event.

Friday will mark the beginning of the chess tournament at the Sharjah Cultural Club and the badminton competition at the Zayed Sports Complex hall in Fujairah.

The sailing contests will carry on at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, while football matches will unfold with two exciting games - UAE vs Bahrain, and Kuwait vs Oman at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, athletics competitions for people of determination will take place at the Police Officers Club in Dubai.

Saturday will feature four competitions, with volleyball joining the lineup alongside sailing, badminton, chess, and athletics, which commenced earlier.

Fares Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee, extended his gratitude to the dedicated efforts of the Organising Committee of the Gulf Youth Games UAE 2024. He acknowledged their collaborative efforts that laid the foundation for a remarkable start following the beginning of competition in football, sailing in Abu Dhabi, and taekwondo.

Al Mutawa, who attended the match between Kuwait and Bahrain in the inaugural round of the football competition, was accompanied by Amal Bushlach and Ibrahim Al Assam, members of the National Olympic Committee and the organising committee for the tournament.

He commended the efforts of the UAE Football Association, under the leadership of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, in providing all necessary resources to ensure the success of the matches.

“This commitment to high organisational standards enhances the competitive atmosphere and provides valuable experience for participating players, contributing to their long-term development,” he said.

Al Mutawa expressed his gratitude to the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their significant contributions and appreciated the efforts of Al Wahda Club, which played a pivotal role in facilitating the event.

Al Mutawa also extended his best wishes to all the teams participating in the football competition, emphasising the importance of sportsmanship as demonstrated in the first round. He noted the prevailing spirit of competition and high technical levels, which bode well for the future of the tournament.