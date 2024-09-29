UAE and Morocco neck-and-neck at Pan Arab Youth Golf Championships in Tunisia

Expanded European events and next summer's extended Club World Cup have led to growing concerns about players' workloads
The UAE Under-18 Boys’ Team delivered a stellar performance at the Pan Arab Youth Golf Championships at The Residences Golf Course in Gammarth, Tunisia to be tied for the lead with Morocco with a two-round score of 148.
Rayan Ahmed (UAE) shot an excellent two-under-par 70, bringing his 36-hole total to three-under-par 141 to be tied in first place in the Individual Division alongside Moroccan golfer Youssef El Hali, who posted rounds of 69 and 72.
Mohammed Skaik added to the UAE’s strong showing, following up his opening 66 with a 78, placing him in a tie for third with Morocco’s Yassine Benchrif. UAE’s Neyl Cherratt completed the team effort, shooting a non-counting 79 in the second round.
With team and individual honours still on the line, the final round promises an exciting showdown between the UAE and Moroccan teams. The UAE golfers are poised to push for the championship as they head into the final 18 holes.
The format for the Team events is the best two scores from the team of three players each day with the course being played at 6,800 yards.
The Boys Under-18 and Boys Under-16 Divisions, are both World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) events, supported by The R&A.
Mohamed Thabet (UAE) lies in twelfth, Abdullah Darwish (UAE) in tied for 16th and Abdullah Saleem (UAE) is 18th in the Under-16 Boy’s Division.
The countries competing in the Boys' Divisions are Egypt, Jordan, Libya, Saudi Arabia (KSA), Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Tunisia, and the UAE.
The final round will be played today (Sunday).
Scores
Round Two
Under-18 Boys Individual
El Hali (Mor) 69. 72. 141.
Ahmed (UAE) 71. 70. 141.
Benchrif (Mor) 73.71. 144.
Skaik (UAE) 66. 78. 144.
Others:
Cherrat (UAE) 76. 79. 155.
Under-16 Boys Individual
Salama (Egypt) 69. 70. 139.
Alrawashdeh (Jor) 68. 74. 142.
Youssef (Tunisia) 70. 72. 142.
Under-18 Boys Team
Morocco 142. 143. 285.
UAE 137. 148. 285.
Tunisia 154. 146. 300.
