UAE: Al Ain make history with second Asian Champions League title

Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 10:18 PM Last updated: Sat 25 May 2024, 10:34 PM

Twenty-one-years after they won their first Asian Champions League Al Ain reclaimed the trophy with an dominant 5-1 victory over Japan’s Yokohama F Marinos in the second leg at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

Yokohama F Marinos won the first leg 2-1 at home but the UAE side bounced back strongly for an aggregate 6-3 victory.

Al Ain last won the prestigious continental title in 2003.