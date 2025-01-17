UAE: 3 Emirati racers to compete at 6H of Abu Dhabi

Team Rabdan. Photos: Supplied

Three Emirati racers—Saif Al Ameri, Fahad Al Zaabi, and Salem Alketbi—will represent the UAE at the 6H of Abu Dhabi this weekend, January 18-19.

They will compete alongside 50 other confirmed contestants in the final round of this endurance race at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Competing in the Porsche 992 category in the Amateur class, Rabdan Motorsport will be the only team in the race featuring three UAE nationals, showcasing local motorsport talent on an international stage. Austrian semi-pro racer Christopher Zöchling will also join the team behind the wheel.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Rabdan Motorsport, which competed in the 24H of Dubai, had an impressive start to the Middle East Trophy series, securing a third-place finish in its class. This strong performance has set a promising tone for the team as they head into the 6H of Abu Dhabi.

Speaking ahead of the big weekend, Saif Al Ameri commented: “It’s an amazing feeling to race for the UAE in such a major international event. Competing against world-class teams right here at Yas Marina Circuit is a proud moment for all of us. Our podium finish in Dubai was a strong start, and we’re aiming for another standout performance.”

Aside from the 6H of Abu Dhabi, visitors this weekend will also be treated to the second round of the Yas Racing Series, featuring the following events: Formula Regional Middle East, Formula 4 Middle East, Clio Cup, and Gulf Radical Cup.

Fans can enjoy a range of activities, including the Pit Lane Walk, where they can walk down the circuit's starting point and catch a glimpse of the team garages preparing for the big weekend.