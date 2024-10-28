Triumphant Sainz uses Ferrari exit as extra motivation

Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz rises the winner's trophy after winning the Mexico City Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday. — AFP

Carlos Sainz said he had been determined to win Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix to take at least one more triumph before leaving Ferrari at the end of the season.

Sainz, who is moving to Williams after Ferrari signed seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton in his place, celebrated his fourth career win and a first for Ferrari in Mexico since 1990.

"It was an incredible victory and a unique feeling. It had to come here in Mexico, a place where I feel very loved by all the fans and, especially, with all my family and all my friends who have come to see me," Sainz told TV reporters.

"When I saw that my whole family was coming to this race, that the car could go well and in front of a crowd of fans who love me... I said: 'I'm going to give it my all'.

"I thought it could be very nice that one of my last victories with Ferrari came at such a special circuit, with all my family here. It's the first time my mother has come to see me win, so I was particularly looking forward to it."

The victory was also special for the 30-year-old as he started on pole position but had to fight his way back from behind after losing out on the opening lap to Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Sainz regained the lead after a safety car on lap six and dominated the remainder of the race to secure his triumph at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. "(The podium) was extremely emotional. I did shed a tear in the Spanish anthem. For sure it's one of the best moments in my career," he said. "I wanted really to win a race in front of my mum. On top of that, the way the whole weekend planned out, it was just perfect.

"Losing at the start and then having to fight back with Max just made everything a bit more tricky. Probably makes it taste even better because I had to work hard for it."