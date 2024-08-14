Triumphant Australian team return home with record gold medal haul

The children of Anna Meares, Australia's Chef de Mission for Paris 2024, play with the medals of Jessica Fox (right) at the Sydney International Airport on Wednesday. — AFP

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 2:41 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 2:43 PM

Australia's Olympic team, including gold medallists Jessica Fox, Kaylee McKeown and Ariarne Titmus, arrived back in Sydney on Wednesday to a rapturous welcome from friends, family and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Australia finished fourth on the Paris medals table ahead of long-time sporting rival Britain and hosts France after winning 18 golds, including four in one day last week.

Australia's previous best came at the last Olympics in Tokyo and in Athens 2004 when the team won 17 gold medals.

Australian athletes also claimed 19 silver and 16 bronze medals to deliver their best performance at an overseas Games.

Hundreds gathered at the hangar in Sydney airport to cheer as the athletes, medals hanging about their necks, came down the steps of the Qantas jet which had brought them home.

"You know it’s pretty cool being welcomed home," said swimmer McKeown, who won two golds in Paris.